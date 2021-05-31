31 Mayıs 2021, Pazartesi

İspanyol basınından Fenerbahçe iddiası!

İspanyol basını Fenerbahçe'nin Manuel Pellegrini'ye teklifte bulunduğunu ancak Şilili çalıştırıcının bu teklifi reddettiğini iddia etti.
31.05.2021
