31 Ocak 2021, Pazar

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

İrfan Can Kahveci Fenerbahçe'de

Fenerbahçe, İrfan Can Kahveci transferi için Başakşehir ile anlaşma sağladı. Konuyla ilgili detayları A Spor muhabiri Ahmet Selim Kul aktardı. | Son dakika Fenerbahçe transfer haberleri (FB spor haberi)
31.01.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
İrfan Can Kahveci Fenerbahçe'de İrfan Can Kahveci Fenerbahçe'de 31.01.2021
İrfan Can adım adım Fenerbahçe'ye İrfan Can adım adım Fenerbahçe'ye 31.01.2021
Bu kadar yavaş oynanmaz "Bu kadar yavaş oynanmaz" 31.01.2021
Serdar Aziz'in Donsah'a yaptığı hareket kırmızı kart "Serdar Aziz'in Donsah'a yaptığı hareket kırmızı kart" 30.01.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Erol Bulut'tan İrfan Can açıklaması! Erol Bulut'tan İrfan Can açıklaması! 30.01.2021
Fenerbahçe'den Galatasaray'a transfer cevabı! Fenerbahçe'den Galatasaray'a transfer cevabı! 30.01.2021
Toroğlu'ndan F.Bahçe'ye eleştiri! İki takım arasında fark yok Toroğlu'ndan F.Bahçe'ye eleştiri! "İki takım arasında fark yok" 30.01.2021
Canlı yayında büyük iddia! İrfan Can ve F.Bahçe... Canlı yayında büyük iddia! "İrfan Can ve F.Bahçe..." 30.01.2021
İrfan Can zirvesi! F.Bahçe teklifini sundu İrfan Can zirvesi! F.Bahçe teklifini sundu 29.01.2021
Başakşehir ile F.Bahçe İrfan Can transferi için anlaştı "Başakşehir ile F.Bahçe İrfan Can transferi için anlaştı" 29.01.2021
Fenerbahçe derbiye kayıpsız çıkmak istiyor Fenerbahçe derbiye kayıpsız çıkmak istiyor 29.01.2021
Mesut Özil Avrupa basınında Mesut Özil Avrupa basınında 29.01.2021
İrfan Can Kahveci için girişimler sürüyor İrfan Can Kahveci için girişimler sürüyor 29.01.2021
Nabil Dirar Belçika yolcusu Nabil Dirar Belçika yolcusu 29.01.2021
Flaş İrfan Can yorumu! Mesut olduğu için... Flaş İrfan Can yorumu! "Mesut olduğu için..." 29.01.2021
Transferde bomba iddia! G.Saray ne verirse biz... Transferde bomba iddia! "G.Saray ne verirse biz..." 28.01.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

İrfan Can Kahveci'nin kararını duyurdu! Fenerbahçe ve Galatasaray...
Spor yazarları Fenerbahçe-Çaykur Rizespor maçını yorumladı!
İrfan Can Kahveci transferinde son durum ne? Fenerbahçe ve Galatasaray...
Fenerbahçe - Rizespor maçında dikkat çeken görüntü! Mesut Özil...
Cenk Tosun Beşiktaş'a transfer olacak mı? Ahmet Nur Çebi'den açıklama geldi
İşte Süper Lig'de güncel puan durumu (2020/21 sezonu 22. hafta)
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör