08 Şubat 2021, Pazartesi

Flaş Fenerbahçe eleştirisi! "50 transfer yapıldı 1 tane marka hoca getirilmedi"

Süper Lig'in 24. haftasında oynanan Fenerbahçe - Galatasaray maçının yankıları sürüyor. A Spor yorumcusu Ozan Zeybek, "Fenerbahçe'ye 50 transfer yapıldı 1 tane marka hoca getirilmedi. Benim serzenişim sadece buna" ifadelerine yer verdi. İşte o sözler...
08.02.2021
