Fenerbahçe'den Antalya'da çarpıcı istatistikler

Fenerbahçe, Süper Lig'de çarpıcı istatistikleriyle dikkat çekiyor. Sarı-lacivertliler son olarak Antalya maçında 46 kez ceza sahasında topla buluştu.
04.11.2020
