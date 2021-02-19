19 Şubat 2021, Cuma

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Fenerbahçe'de Szalai'nin partneri kim olacak?

Fenerbahçe'nin teknik direktörü Erol Bulut, defans ikilisi konusunda kararsızlık yaşıyor. Tisserand'ın iyileşmesi bu bölgedeki rekabeti artırdı. | Son dakika Fenerbahçe haberleri (FB spor haberi)
19.02.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Fenerbahçe'de Szalai'nin partneri kim olacak? Fenerbahçe'de Szalai'nin partneri kim olacak? 19.02.2021
Belözoğlu: Bütün hakemlere güvenmek istiyorum Belözoğlu: Bütün hakemlere güvenmek istiyorum 19.02.2021
Fenerbahçe'de Emre Belözoğlu için flaş sözler! Ezeli rakipleri adına... Fenerbahçe'de Emre Belözoğlu için flaş sözler! "Ezeli rakipleri adına..." 19.02.2021
Emre Belözoğlu'nun hakem tepkisi! İşte nedeni Emre Belözoğlu'nun hakem tepkisi! İşte nedeni 18.02.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
F.Bahçe hazırlıklarını sürdürdü! Sakatlıklar... F.Bahçe hazırlıklarını sürdürdü! Sakatlıklar... 18.02.2021
Osayi açıklamalarda bulundu! Emre Belözoğlu... Osayi açıklamalarda bulundu! "Emre Belözoğlu..." 18.02.2021
Mesut'un performansını değerlendirdi! Şu an için... Mesut'un performansını değerlendirdi! "Şu an için..." 18.02.2021
Canlı yayında açıkladı! Fenerbahçe o maça tam kadro çıkacak Canlı yayında açıkladı! "Fenerbahçe o maça tam kadro çıkacak" 17.02.2021
Mesut Özil'den Kadıköy paylaşımı! Şarkıya böyle eşlik etti Mesut Özil'den Kadıköy paylaşımı! Şarkıya böyle eşlik etti 16.02.2021
Fenerbahçe'ye Pelkas'tan müjdeli haber! Fenerbahçe'ye Pelkas'tan müjdeli haber! 16.02.2021
Canlı yayında bombayı patlattı! F.Bahçe ve G.Saray... Canlı yayında bombayı patlattı! "F.Bahçe ve G.Saray..." 16.02.2021
Fenerbahçe'de Mame Thiam rüzgarı Fenerbahçe'de Mame Thiam rüzgarı 16.02.2021
Flaş Fenerbahçe yorumu! Sadece Kayserispor'a... Flaş Fenerbahçe yorumu! "Sadece Kayserispor'a..." 16.02.2021
Thiam için çarpıcı sözler! As golcü olarak... Thiam için çarpıcı sözler! "As golcü olarak..." 16.02.2021
Dikkat çeken Muriqi yorumu! Fenerbahçe'de kalsaydı... Dikkat çeken Muriqi yorumu! "Fenerbahçe'de kalsaydı..." 15.02.2021
Thiam'dan alkışlanacak hareket! Thiam'dan alkışlanacak hareket! 15.02.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Son dakika spor haberleri: Fenerbahçe'de İrfan Can Kahveci'den flaş itiraf! "İlk hayalim..."
Son dakika transfer haberleri: Fenerbahçe'den dev transfer hamlesi! Emre Belözoğlu temasa geçti
Son dakika spor haberi: Alanyaspor-Galatasaray maçı öncesi Fatih Terim'den sürpriz tercih! İşte muhtemel 11'ler
Süper Lig için flaş yorum! "Şampiyonluğu hakemler belirleyecek"
Beşiktaş'a Cenk Tosun'dan kötü haber! Denizlispor maçında...
Genç oyuncuya transfer teklifi geldi! Fenerbahçe bonservisi az buldu...
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör