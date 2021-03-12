12 Mart 2021, Cuma

Fenerbahçe'de Caner Erkin takıma döndü

Fenerbahçe'de yaklaşık 2 haftadır kadroda yer almayan Caner Erkin, takıma geri döndü. Deneyimli futbolcu takımla birlikte antrenmana çıktı. | Son dakika Fenerbahçe haberleri (FB spor haberi)
12.03.2021
