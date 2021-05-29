29 Mayıs 2021, Cumartesi

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Fenerbahçe'de ayrılık rüzgarları

Son dakika Fenerbahçe haberleri: Fenerbahçe, yaz transfer döneminde elinden çıkaracağı oyunculardan 5 milyon Euro'dan fazla gelir elde etmeyi amaçlıyor. (FB spor haberi)
29.05.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Fenerbahçe'nin İsmail'den beklentisi Yüksek Fenerbahçe'nin İsmail'den beklentisi "Yüksek" 29.05.2021
Fenerbahçe'de ayrılık rüzgarları Fenerbahçe'de ayrılık rüzgarları 29.05.2021
Dikkat çeken Belözoğlu yorumu! Hala açıklanmamış olması... Dikkat çeken Belözoğlu yorumu! "Hala açıklanmamış olması..." 29.05.2021
F.Bahçe'nin Biglia ısrarı! İşte bonservis bedeli... F.Bahçe'nin Biglia ısrarı! İşte bonservis bedeli... 29.05.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
F.Bahçe'den Beşiktaş'a transfer çalımı! Anlaşma çok yakın F.Bahçe'den Beşiktaş'a transfer çalımı! "Anlaşma çok yakın" 28.05.2021
F.Bahçe'ye 2 dünya yıldızı birden! Marcelo ve... F.Bahçe'ye 2 dünya yıldızı birden! Marcelo ve... 28.05.2021
F.Bahçe'de kadro temizliği! 7 isim gidiyor... F.Bahçe'de kadro temizliği! 7 isim gidiyor... 28.05.2021
O isimlere veto! 2 futbolcu birden... O isimlere veto! 2 futbolcu birden... 28.05.2021
Muriqi transferinde son durum ne? Eşiyle ilgili flaş detay Muriqi transferinde son durum ne? Eşiyle ilgili flaş detay 27.05.2021
Fenerbahçe'de kaleci planlaması belirsiz Fenerbahçe'de kaleci planlaması belirsiz 26.05.2021
Fenerbahçe'de hem takviye hem tasarruf Fenerbahçe'de hem takviye hem tasarruf 26.05.2021
Vedat Muriqi transferindeki gelişmeleri aktardı! Vedat Muriqi transferindeki gelişmeleri aktardı! 26.05.2021
F.Bahçe'nin 20 golün üzerine çıkacak bir golcü... "F.Bahçe'nin 20 golün üzerine çıkacak bir golcü..." 26.05.2021
F.Bahçe'nin yeni hocasını açıkladı! F.Bahçe'nin yeni hocasını açıkladı! 25.05.2021
F.Bahçe'de 2. aday gelişmesi! Başkanlık... F.Bahçe'de 2. aday gelişmesi! Başkanlık... 25.05.2021
Belözoğlu devam edecek mi? Belözoğlu devam edecek mi? 24.05.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Son dakika transfer haberi: Fenerbahçe'ye Fransız stoper! Beşiktaş'a karşı yıldızlaşmıştı
Son dakika transfer haberi: Galatasaray'dan dev hamle! Eski gözdesi...
Son dakika transfer haberleri: Trabzonspor Başkanı Ahmet Ağaoğlu'dan Alexander Sörloth ve Edin Visca açıklaması! "Yetkisi olmayan menajerler..."
Son dakika transfer haberi: F.Bahçe'ye genç stoper! Beşiktaş da istemişti
Altay'ın zaferi sonrası Mustafa Denizli'nin duygusal anları...
Son dakika transfer haberleri: Real Madrid'den Galatasaray'a çılgın transfer teklifi! Dünya yıldızı...
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör