30 Eylül 2020, Çarşamba

Fenerbahçe'de ayrılık

Fenerbahçe, İsviçreli futbolcu Michael Frey'in 1 yıllığına kiralanması için Belçika temsilcisi Waasland-Beveren ile anlaşmaya vardı. İşte detaylar...
30.09.2020
