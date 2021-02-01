01 Şubat 2021, Pazartesi

Fenerbahçe Spor Kulübü Başkanı Ali Koç açıklamalarda bulundu

Süper Lig'in 23. haftasında Hatayspor'a konuk olacak Fenerbahçe'de, Başkan Ali Koç Hatay Hatıra Ormanı Açılışı'nda konuştu.
01.02.2021
