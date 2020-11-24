24 Kasım 2020, Salı

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Fenerbahçe-Sivas Belediyespor maçı A Spor'da

Fenerbahçe, Ziraat Türkiye Kupası 4. Turu'nda Sivas Belediyespor'la karşı karşıya gelecek. Kazanan takımın tur atlayacağı karşılaşma saat 21.00'de başlayacak ve A Spor'dan naklen yayınlanacak.
24.11.2020
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Erol Bulut kupada da iyi başlangıç istiyor Erol Bulut kupada da iyi başlangıç istiyor 24.11.2020
Fenerbahçe-Sivas Bld. maçı A Spor'da Fenerbahçe-Sivas Bld. maçı A Spor'da 24.11.2020
Fenerbahçe'de son durum ne? Fenerbahçe'de son durum ne? 23.11.2020
Performansımız en üst seviyede değildi "Performansımız en üst seviyede değildi" 22.11.2020
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Nazım Sangare Beşiktaş derbisinde yok Nazım Sangare Beşiktaş derbisinde yok 22.11.2020
Mert Hakan Fenerbahçe'de sınavdan geçiyor "Mert Hakan Fenerbahçe'de sınavdan geçiyor" 22.11.2020
F.Bahçe lehine verilen penaltı kararı doğru karar "F.Bahçe lehine verilen penaltı kararı doğru karar" 21.11.2020
Fenerbahçe'de Caner ve Ozan ilk 11'de yok Fenerbahçe'de Caner ve Ozan ilk 11'de yok 21.11.2020
Fenerbahçe'de eski futbolcu rüzgarı Fenerbahçe'de eski futbolcu rüzgarı 21.11.2020
Erol Bulut'un Süper Lig'de dalya heyecanı Erol Bulut'un Süper Lig'de "dalya" heyecanı 21.11.2020
Fenerbahçe Gençlerbirliği deplasmanında 3 puan peşinde Fenerbahçe Gençlerbirliği deplasmanında 3 puan peşinde 21.11.2020
Fenerbahçe'ye koşa koşa geldik "Fenerbahçe'ye koşa koşa geldik" 20.11.2020
Fenerbahçe'den corona virüsü açıklaması Fenerbahçe'den corona virüsü açıklaması 20.11.2020
Fenerbahçe'de fikstür isyanı Fenerbahçe'de fikstür isyanı 20.11.2020
Fenerbahçe Gençlerbirliği deplasmanında Fenerbahçe Gençlerbirliği deplasmanında 20.11.2020
Sosa'ya oyunun liderliğini vermeden Sosa'yı anlayamazsın "Sosa'ya oyunun liderliğini vermeden Sosa'yı anlayamazsın" 20.11.2020
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Usta yazardan o yıldıza övgü! "Fenerbahçe için biçilmiş kaptan"
Galatasaray-Kayserispor maçı sonrası flaş yorum! "Galatasaray 11'i seviyesinde değil"
Fenerbahçe'ye Beşiktaş derbisi öncesi Gökhan Gönül müjdesi! Kendisi açıkladı
Fenerbahçe'de Erol Bulut Beşiktaş 11'ini belirliyor!
Galatasaray'dan Avrupa'da ses getirecek transfer! Dünya yıldızı imzaya gelecek
Son dakika Fenerbahçe haberi: Ozan Tufan'dan transfer itirafı! "İmza aşamasına geldik ancak..."
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör