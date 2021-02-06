06 Şubat 2021, Cumartesi

Fenerbahçe-Galatasaray derbisi için çarpıcı yorum! "Sosa bu derbide ilk 11 başlamaz"

Spor Ajansı programında A Spor yorumcusu Turgay Altay, Fenerbahçe -Galatasaray derbisi öncesi çarpıcı açıklamalarda bulundu. Altay, "Gustavo'nun yokluğunda Sosa'nın oynayacağını düşünmüyorum." dedi.
06.02.2021
