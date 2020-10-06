06 Ekim 2020, Salı

Diego Perotti ve Dimitris Pelkas'tan başarı sözü

Fenerbahçe'nin yeni transferlerinden Perotti ve Pelkas kulüp televizyonuna açıklamalarda bulundu. İki futbolcu da sarı-lacivertli formayla başarılar elde etmek istediklerini söyledi.
06.10.2020
