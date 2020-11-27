27 Kasım 2020, Cuma

Hıncal Uluç: Türkiye'de futbol federasyonu yok

A Spor yorumcusu Hıncal Uluç, Hıncal Uluç ile Başbaşa programında futbol gündemine dair değerlendirmelerde bulundu. Uluç, "Türkiye'de futbol federasyonu yok." dedi.
27.11.2020
Diego Maradona - Portre Diego Maradona - Portre 26.11.2020
Maradona kalp krizi nedeniyle hayatını kaybetti Maradona kalp krizi nedeniyle hayatını kaybetti 26.11.2020
Arjantinli gazeteciden Maradona'nın ölümüyle ilgili şok iddia! Arjantinli gazeteciden Maradona'nın ölümüyle ilgili şok iddia! 25.11.2020
