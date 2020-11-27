27 Kasım 2020, Cuma

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Hıncal Uluç ile Başbaşa - 26/11/2020

Ender Bilgin'in moderatörlüğünde A Spor yorumcusu Hıncal Uluç, spor gündemine dair değerlendirmelerde bulundu. 26/11/2020 tarihinde yayınlanan Hıncal Uluç ile Başbaşa programının tamamını aspor.com.tr'den izleyebilirsiniz...
27.11.2020
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Hıncal Uluç ile Başbaşa - 26/11/2020 Hıncal Uluç ile Başbaşa - 26/11/2020 27.11.2020
Türkiye'de futbol federasyonu yok "Türkiye'de futbol federasyonu yok" 27.11.2020
Diego Maradona - Portre Diego Maradona - Portre 26.11.2020
Maradona kalp krizi nedeniyle hayatını kaybetti Maradona kalp krizi nedeniyle hayatını kaybetti 26.11.2020
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Arjantinli gazeteciden Maradona'nın ölümüyle ilgili şok iddia! Arjantinli gazeteciden Maradona'nın ölümüyle ilgili şok iddia! 25.11.2020
Kemal Belgin Maradona'yı anlattı! Kemal Belgin Maradona'yı anlattı! 25.11.2020
Napoli taraftarı Maradona'nın ölümü sonrası sokağa döküldü! Napoli taraftarı Maradona'nın ölümü sonrası sokağa döküldü! 25.11.2020
Kendimi bildim bileli suyun içindeyim "Kendimi bildim bileli suyun içindeyim" 22.11.2020
Ümit Aktan'ın Necati Karakaya ile güldüren anısı Ümit Aktan'ın Necati Karakaya ile güldüren anısı 21.11.2020
Hedefimiz Süper Lig'e çıkmak "Hedefimiz Süper Lig'e çıkmak" 19.11.2020
Milli yüzücü Emre Sakçı yurda döndü Milli yüzücü Emre Sakçı yurda döndü 17.11.2020
Spor müsabakalarına seyirci alınacak mı? Başkan Erdoğan açıkladı Spor müsabakalarına seyirci alınacak mı? Başkan Erdoğan açıkladı 17.11.2020
Şoray Uzun'dan Erman Toroğlu taklidi! Şoray Uzun'dan Erman Toroğlu taklidi! 17.11.2020
Oğlunun futbol aşkı için kulüp kurdu! Oğlunun futbol aşkı için kulüp kurdu! 16.11.2020
Bazı takımlar corona virüsü test sonuçlarını saklıyor "Bazı takımlar corona virüsü test sonuçlarını saklıyor" 16.11.2020
Ahmet Kekeç yaşamını yitirdi! Ahmet Kekeç kimdir? Ahmet Kekeç yaşamını yitirdi! Ahmet Kekeç kimdir? 14.11.2020
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Diego Armando Maradona son yolculuğuna uğurlandı!
Beşiktaş'ta Sergen Yalçın'dan Fenerbahçe derbisi kararı! Yıldız isim kadroda yok
Beşiktaş'ta Sergen Yalçın'dan Josef de Souza'ya özel görev! O isme yakın markaj
Galatasaray'da Fatih Terim'den flaş karar! O isim kulübeye geri dönüyor
Galatasaray'da Mbaye Diagne istekleriyle çıldırttı! İşte son vukuatı
Gösterdiği performans sonrası Beşiktaş'ta Cyle Larin'in talipleri artıyor!
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör