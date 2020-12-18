18 Aralık 2020, Cuma

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Hıncal Uluç ile Başbaşa - 18/12/2020

Ender Bilgin'in moderatörlüğünde A Spor yorumcusu Hıncal Uluç, spor gündemine dair değerlendirmelerde bulundu. 18/12/2020 tarihinde yayınlanan Hıncal Uluç ile Başbaşa programının tamamını aspor.com.tr'den izleyebilirsiniz...
18.12.2020
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Hıncal Uluç ile Başbaşa - 18/12/2020 Hıncal Uluç ile Başbaşa - 18/12/2020 18.12.2020
Avrupa Şampiyonu Ferhat Arıcan A Spor'a konuştu! Çok fazla çalıştık Avrupa Şampiyonu Ferhat Arıcan A Spor'a konuştu! "Çok fazla çalıştık" 14.12.2020
Yılmaz Vural taburcu oldu! İşte ilk sözleri Yılmaz Vural taburcu oldu! İşte ilk sözleri 14.12.2020
Ali Akman'da Cemil Turan havası var! "Ali Akman'da Cemil Turan havası var!" 12.12.2020
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Başakşehir'e uçakta sürpriz anons! Başakşehir'e uçakta sürpriz anons! 10.12.2020
Hıncal Uluç'tan ırkçı hakeme sert sözler! Hıncal Uluç'tan ırkçı hakeme sert sözler! 10.12.2020
Cüneyt Çakır'dan kırmızı kartı unuttu iddialarına yanıt! Cüneyt Çakır'dan kırmızı kartı unuttu iddialarına yanıt! 10.12.2020
MHK Başkanı değişti kurullarında aynı isimler var "MHK Başkanı değişti kurullarında aynı isimler var" 10.12.2020
Irkçılık virüsünü corona gibi hep birlikte yenmeye çalışmalıyız "Irkçılık virüsünü corona gibi hep birlikte yenmeye çalışmalıyız" 10.12.2020
Medipol Başakşehir’i dik duruşundan dolayı tebrik ederim "Medipol Başakşehir’i dik duruşundan dolayı tebrik ederim" 09.12.2020
Gösterilen tepki beni de mutlu etti "Gösterilen tepki beni de mutlu etti" 09.12.2020
Nihat Özdemir son durumunu açıkladı! Tedavim sürüyor Nihat Özdemir son durumunu açıkladı! "Tedavim sürüyor" 07.12.2020
Yılmaz Vural'dan haber var! Doktoru açıkladı Yılmaz Vural'dan haber var! Doktoru açıkladı 07.12.2020
Hıncal Uluç ile Başbaşa - 03/12/2020 Hıncal Uluç ile Başbaşa - 03/12/2020 04.12.2020
Özbekistan’da hakeme linç girişimi! Özbekistan’da hakeme linç girişimi! 02.12.2020
İsmail Baki Tuncer'den güldüren Fatih Terim taklidi İsmail Baki Tuncer'den güldüren Fatih Terim taklidi 01.12.2020
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Lille yıldızlarını satıyor! Milli futbolcu da listede
Dünyaca ünlü teknik direktörler boşta! İşte o liste
Fenerbahçe'de kaleci sorunu! Gaziantep FK maçında...
Adem Büyük'ten Falcao'ya flaş sözler! "Para için gelmiş diyorlar ama..."
İlk hedef Roman Yaremchuk! İşte Galatasaray’ın transfer listesindeki o isimler...
Usta yazardan Fenerbahçe'ye transfer önerisi! "Bütçeye uygun..."
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör