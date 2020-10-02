02 Ekim 2020, Cuma

Valentin Rosier Beşiktaş'ta

Beşiktaş, Sporting Lizbon forması giyen Fransız sağ bek Valentin Rosier'i 1 yıllığına kiraladı. Konuyla ilgili detayları A Spor muhabiri Sercan Dikme aktardı.
02.10.2020
