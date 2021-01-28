28 Ocak 2021, Perşembe

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Serhan Türk: Aboubakar varsa kim gelirse gelsin yedek oturur

Spor Ajansı programında A Spor yorumcusu Serhan Türk, Aboubakar hakkında çarpıcı ifadelerde bulundu. Türk, "Aboubakar varsa kim gelirse gelsin yedek oturur" dedi.
28.01.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Kim gelirse gelsin yedek oturur "Kim gelirse gelsin yedek oturur" 28.01.2021
Beşiktaş'ta Lens yolcu! Görüşmelere başladı Beşiktaş'ta Lens yolcu! Görüşmelere başladı 26.01.2021
Beşiktaş Hulk'ta gaza bastı! Ünlü menajer devreye girdi Beşiktaş Hulk'ta gaza bastı! Ünlü menajer devreye girdi 26.01.2021
Kasımpaşa'dan A Spor'a özel Koita açıklaması! Hem Çebi hem Yalçın istedi Kasımpaşa'dan A Spor'a özel Koita açıklaması! "Hem Çebi hem Yalçın istedi" 25.01.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Yıldız oyuncu için flaş sözler! Böyle bir adam görmedim Yıldız oyuncu için flaş sözler! "Böyle bir adam görmedim" 25.01.2021
Welinton düzgün bir hakeme çatarsa her maç atılır "Welinton düzgün bir hakeme çatarsa her maç atılır" 25.01.2021
Beşiktaş'ın maçı 11 kişi tamamlaması mucize "Beşiktaş'ın maçı 11 kişi tamamlaması mucize" 25.01.2021
Yalçın'dan transfer açıklaması! Forvet konusunda... Yalçın'dan transfer açıklaması! "Forvet konusunda..." 24.01.2021
Toroğlu o pozisyonu yorumladı! Ersin'in Halil'e hareketi... Toroğlu o pozisyonu yorumladı! "Ersin'in Halil'e hareketi..." 24.01.2021
N'Sakala'nın Halil'e yaptığı müdahale penaltı mı? Usta isimler yorumladı N'Sakala'nın Halil'e yaptığı müdahale penaltı mı? Usta isimler yorumladı 24.01.2021
Erman Toroğlu: Bu maç bu skorla bitmez Erman Toroğlu: Bu maç bu skorla bitmez 24.01.2021
Maç öncesi flaş yorum! Karagümrük maçı gibi... Maç öncesi flaş yorum! "Karagümrük maçı gibi..." 24.01.2021
Beşiktaş - Hulk görüşmeleri hangi aşamada? Canlı yayında açıkladı Beşiktaş - Hulk görüşmeleri hangi aşamada? Canlı yayında açıkladı 23.01.2021
Flaş yorum! Beşiktaş'ın transfere ihtiyacı yok Flaş yorum! "Beşiktaş'ın transfere ihtiyacı yok" 23.01.2021
Rosier için çarpıcı sözler! 20. dakikada oyundan atılır Rosier için çarpıcı sözler! "20. dakikada oyundan atılır" 22.01.2021
Konyaspor'dan Jeremain Lens hamlesi Konyaspor'dan Jeremain Lens hamlesi 21.01.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Trabzonspor'un Süper Kupa zaferi yerel basında coşkuyla karşılandı! "Kupaların efendisi"
Fenerbahçe Marega'dan sonra Premier Lig golcüsünün peşinde! Anlaşma...
Galatasaray'da Feghouli belirsizliği! Fenerbahçe derbisinde oynayacak mı?
Spor yazarları Başakşehir-Trabzonspor Süper Kupa finalini yorumladı
Galatasaray Gedson Fernandes'te formülü buldu! Fatih Terim Jose Mourinho'yu aradı...
G.Saray'dan sağ bek harekatı! İmza aşamasına gelindi
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör