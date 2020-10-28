28 Ekim 2020, Çarşamba

Sercan Dikme: Bernard Mensah'ın son testi negatif çıktı

Beşiktaş daha önce gerçekleşen corona virüsü testleri pozitif çıkan Mensah için flaş bir açıklama geldi. Detayları A Spor muhabiri Sercan Dikme Spor Ajansı programında aktardı. Dikme, "Mensah'ın son testi negatif çıktı ve bu hafta forma giyebilecek" dedi.
28.10.2020
