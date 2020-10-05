05 Ekim 2020, Pazartesi

Rachid Ghezzal Beşiktaş için İstanbul'da

Beşiktaş, Leicester City forması giyen Rachid Ghezzal'la prensipte anlaştı. Cezayirli oyuncu, sabah 04.00'de İstanbul'a geldi.
05.10.2020
