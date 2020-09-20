20 Eylül 2020, Pazar

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Murat Şahin: Puan kaybettiğimiz için üzgünüz

Süper Lig'in 2. haftasında konuk ettiği Fraport TAV Antalyaspor ile 1-1 berabere kalan Beşiktaş'ın yardımcı antrenör Murat Şahin, puan kaybettikleri için üzgün olduklarını söyledi.
20.09.2020
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Murat Şahin: Puan kaybettiğimiz için üzgünüz Murat Şahin: Puan kaybettiğimiz için üzgünüz 20.09.2020
Antalyaspor'un golünden önce taç kararı doğru "Antalyaspor'un golünden önce taç kararı doğru" 19.09.2020
Toroğlu: Tyler Boyd'un atılması lazımdı Toroğlu: Tyler Boyd'un atılması lazımdı 19.09.2020
Al Ahli'den Josef ve Beşiktaş'a dava! Al Ahli'den Josef ve Beşiktaş'a dava! 18.09.2020
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Beşiktaş Gökhan Töre'yi böyle duyurdu! Beşiktaş Gökhan Töre'yi böyle duyurdu! 18.09.2020
Gökhan Töre Beşiktaş'a döndü Gökhan Töre Beşiktaş'a döndü 17.09.2020
N'Sakala Süper Lig'e iyi başladı N'Sakala Süper Lig'e iyi başladı 15.09.2020
Beşiktaş kadrosunda büyük değişim Beşiktaş kadrosunda büyük değişim 15.09.2020
Beşiktaş Mert Yılmaz için resmi teklif yaptı Beşiktaş Mert Yılmaz için resmi teklif yaptı 15.09.2020
Beşiktaş ailesine katıldığım için çok mutluyum "Beşiktaş ailesine katıldığım için çok mutluyum" 15.09.2020
Josef de Souza resmen Beşiktaş'ta Josef de Souza resmen Beşiktaş'ta 15.09.2020
Beşiktaş Josef de Souza'yı böyle duyurdu Beşiktaş Josef de Souza'yı böyle duyurdu 14.09.2020
Beşiktaş'tan Mert Yılmaz atağı! Beşiktaş'tan Mert Yılmaz atağı! 14.09.2020
Beşiktaş'ın Aboubakar'a ilgisi kalmadı "Beşiktaş'ın Aboubakar'a ilgisi kalmadı" 14.09.2020
3 gollü güzel bir başlangıç yaptık "3 gollü güzel bir başlangıç yaptık" 14.09.2020
Murat Şahin'den transfer açıklaması Murat Şahin'den transfer açıklaması 14.09.2020
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Beşiktaş bombayı patlatıyor! Transferi böyle duyurdular
Galatasaray Başakşehir deplasmanında! İşte muhtemel 11'ler
Denizlispor - Trabzonspor maçıyla ilgili flaş yorum! "VAR maçın kaderiyle oynadı"
Fenerbahçe'den dev transfer harekatı! Tam 11 isim
Beşiktaşlı yıldıza sert sözler! "Ondan bir şey olmaz"
Rıdvan Dilmen'den Fenerbahçe için golcü itirafı! "Rüyasında görür"
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör