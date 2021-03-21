21 Mart 2021, Pazar

Erman Toroğlu Beşiktaş-Fenerbahçe derbisi öncesi konuştu!

Spor Toto Süper Lig'in 31. haftasında Beşiktaş ile Fenerbahçe karşı karşıya gelecek. Şampiyonluk yarışını çok yakından ilgilendiren karşılaşma öncesinde A Spor yorumcusu Erman Toroğlu değerlendirmelerde bulundu. Toroğlu, "Beşiktaş kazanırsa Fenerbahçe bundan sonra iflah olmaz" dedi. | Son dakika Beşiktaş-Fenerbahçe derbi haberleri
21.03.2021
