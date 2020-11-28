28 Kasım 2020, Cumartesi

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Beşiktaş'ta Sergen Yalçın derbide yedeklere güveniyor

Fenerbahçe derbisi öncesi Beşiktaş'ta teknik direktör Sergen Yalçın'ın en büyük kozu yedek kulübesi olacak.
28.11.2020
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Sergen Yalçın derbide yedeklere güveniyor Sergen Yalçın derbide yedeklere güveniyor 28.11.2020
Beşiktaş sezona iyi başlayamadı sonradan açıldı Beşiktaş sezona iyi başlayamadı sonradan açıldı 28.11.2020
Flaş derbi yorumu! Son 5-6 yıldır... Flaş derbi yorumu! "Son 5-6 yıldır..." 27.11.2020
Diagne ve Ljajic profesyonel destek almalı "Diagne ve Ljajic profesyonel destek almalı" 24.11.2020
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Atiba gençlere taş çıkartıyor Atiba gençlere taş çıkartıyor 24.11.2020
Beşiktaş kaleci transferi yapacak mı? Sergen Yalçın A Spor'a açıkladı Beşiktaş kaleci transferi yapacak mı? Sergen Yalçın A Spor'a açıkladı 24.11.2020
Dile benden ne dilersen "Dile benden ne dilersen" 23.11.2020
Rosier derbide oynayacak mı? Rosier derbide oynayacak mı? 23.11.2020
Sergen Yalçın'dan derbi yorumu! Fenerbahçe maçı... Sergen Yalçın'dan derbi yorumu! Fenerbahçe maçı... 23.11.2020
Beşiktaş'a Rıdvan Yılmaz'dan iyi haber Beşiktaş'a Rıdvan Yılmaz'dan iyi haber 22.11.2020
Sergen Yalçın: Oynanan oyundan memnunum Sergen Yalçın: Oynanan oyundan memnunum 21.11.2020
Toroğlu'ndan flaş yorum! Josef'in Rafael'e yaptığı... Toroğlu'ndan flaş yorum! Josef'in Rafael'e yaptığı..." 21.11.2020
Toroğlu'ndan flaş eleştiri! İsim hayranlığını anlamıyorum Toroğlu'ndan flaş eleştiri! "İsim hayranlığını anlamıyorum" 21.11.2020
Toroğlu'ndan Atiba'ya büyük övgü! Toroğlu'ndan Atiba'ya büyük övgü! 21.11.2020
Utku Yuvakuran Başakşehir maçı kadrosunda! Utku Yuvakuran Başakşehir maçı kadrosunda! 20.11.2020
Beşiktaş'a Tahkim Kurulu'ndan kötü haber Beşiktaş'a Tahkim Kurulu'ndan kötü haber 20.11.2020
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Lewis Baker Trabzonspor'da bir ilki gerçekleştirdi! 4 yıl sonra...
Galatasaray da istemişti! İşte yıldız oyuncunun yeni takımı
Fenerbahçe'de Marcel Tisserand'dan Beşiktaş derbisi yorumu! "Bize karşı yaptıkları..."
Trabzon yerel basınında galibiyet yankıları! "O ne füzeydi öyle"
Erol Bulut'un kadro tercihini açıkladı! Fenerbahçe Beşiktaş derbisinde...
Hıncal Uluç'tan Fenerbahçe-Beşiktaş derbisi sözleri! "Fener şakşakçısı medya..."
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör