Beşiktaş'ta Hakan Daltaban: Şampiyonluk için zeminimizi iyi halde tutmamız çok önemli

").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838068800?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="1";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5094815940:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=840096258?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="2";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095020844:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838357660?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="3";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095027360:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838357642?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="4";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095047004:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=840096987?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="5";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095332401:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838069487?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="6";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095050190:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838069514?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="7";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5094890100:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838069577?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="8";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/")}}function w(){}function b(n,i){var r=[],u;return tempConfig==null&&(tempConfig=t()==0?hbConfig_home:document.location.href.includes("/galeri/")?hbConfig_gallery:hbConfig_detail),u=tempConfig.find(function(t){return t.sizename==n}).bidders,u.forEach(function(n){var u,t,f,e;if(n.ntnId.includes(i)&&n.prms!=undefined){u={};for(t in n.prms)f=n.prms[t],t!="name"&&(u[t]=f);e={bidder:n.name,params:u};r.push(e)}}),r}function k(n){var f={},r,u,i,e;if(tempConfig==null&&(tempConfig=t()==0?hbConfig_home:document.location.href.includes("/galeri/")?hbConfig_gallery:hbConfig_detail),r=tempConfig.find(function(t){return t.sizename==n}),r.mediaTypes!=undefined){u=AdDev.GetSizeInfo(n);for(i in r.mediaTypes)i=="video"&&r.mediaTypes[i].playerSize=="default"&&(r.mediaTypes[i].playerSize=u[0]),i=="banner"&&r.mediaTypes[i].sizes=="default"&&(r.mediaTypes[i].sizes=u),e=r.mediaTypes[i],f[i]=e}return f}function d(n){return sizesConfig.find(function(t){return t.name==n}).sizes}function g(){var n=[];try{bdPathCount<=2?n.push({key:"kv_shw_house",val:"1"}):n.push({key:"kv_shw_house",val:"0"});bdPathCount>2&&n.push({key:"kv_detay",val:"1"});$("meta[name=allowAdx]").attr("content")=="false"}catch(t){AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev Error","error when creating targeting keys! "+t.message)}return n}function nt(n){var t,i,r,f,e,o;if(AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev","div Id: "+n.slot.getSlotElementId()+" => "+(n.isEmpty?" Empty :(":" filled :)")),AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev","path:\t\t"+n.slot.getAdUnitPath()),n.isEmpty||(AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev"," \t\t\tis house:\t\t\t\t\t"+(hadvList.indexOf(n.advertiserId)>-1?"true":"false")),AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev"," \t\t\tcampaignId:\t\t\t\t\t"+n.campaignId),AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev"," \t\t\tlineItemId:\t\t\t\t\t"+n.lineItemId),AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev"," \t\t\tsourceAgnosticLineItemId:\t"+n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId),AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev"," \t\t\tcreativeId:\t\t\t\t\t"+n.creativeId),AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev"," \t\t\tadvId:\t\t\t\t\t\t"+n.advertiserId),AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev"," \t\t\tsize:\t\t\t\t\t\t"+n.size),n.yieldGroupIds!=null&&AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev"," \t\t\tYieldGroupIds:\t\t\t\t"+n.yieldGroupIds)),hadvList.indexOf(n.advertiserId)>-1&&bdSlots.houseSlots.push({id:n.slot.getSlotElementId(),sp:n.slot.getAdUnitPath(),sz:n.slot.getSizes(),advId:n.advertiserId}),n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&!n.isEmpty&&n.size[1]>=250&&(waitForMasthead=1),n.slot.getAdUnitPath().includes("pageskin_companion_right")&&(n.campaignId==389705318||n.yieldGroupIds!=undefined&&n.yieldGroupIds!=null)&&window.addEventListener("scroll",function(){$("#id_d_ps_right").css("top",-document.documentElement.scrollTop)}),(n.slot.getSlotElementId().startsWith("id_d_cs_")||n.slot.getSlotElementId().startsWith("id_m_cs_"))&&(n.isEmpty?CS.RemoveAdFromCloseBtn():($("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId()).parent().show(),typeof CSLASTADLOADTIME=="undefined"||(CSLASTADLOADTIME=(new Date).getTime()),typeof CSISADVISIBLE=="undefined"||(CSISADVISIBLE=!0),typeof CSINPROGRESS=="undefined"||(CSINPROGRESS=!1),typeof CSREFRESHTIMEROBJ=="undefined"||(clearInterval(CSREFRESHTIMEROBJ),CSREFRESHTIMEROBJ=top.window.setInterval(refreshCallback,CSREFRESHINTERVAL)))),(n.slot.getSlotElementId().startsWith("id_d_vgn_")||n.slot.getSlotElementId().startsWith("id_m_vgn_"))&&!n.isEmpty)if(n.advertiserId==4487018787)$("#id_m_po_bg").length>0&&$("#id_m_po_bg").hide(),$("#id_d_po_bg").length>0&&$("#id_d_po_bg").hide();else if($("#id_m_po_bg").length>0){if($("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe").length>0&&(t=$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe")[0].getAttribute("width"),i=$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe")[0].getAttribute("height"),t!=null&&t!="undefined"))if(t<50){r=setInterval(u,100);function u(){var u=$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe")[0].getAttribute("width"),f=$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe")[0].getAttribute("height"),t=parseInt(u),i=parseInt(f);t>50&&i>50&&(clearInterval(r),$("#id_m_po_content").css("width",parseInt(t)+10+"px"),$("#id_m_po_content").css("height",parseInt(i)+10+"px"),$("#id_m_po_bg").show())}}else $("#id_m_po_content").css("width",parseInt(t)+10+"px"),$("#id_m_po_content").css("height",parseInt(i)+10+"px"),$("#id_m_po_bg").show()}else if($("#id_d_po_bg").length>0&&$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe").length>0&&(t=$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe")[0].getAttribute("width"),i=$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe")[0].getAttribute("height"),t!=null&&t!="undefined"))if(t<50){r=setInterval(u,100);function u(){var u=$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe")[0].getAttribute("width"),f=$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe")[0].getAttribute("height"),t=parseInt(u),i=parseInt(f);t>50&&i>50&&(clearInterval(r),$("#id_d_po_content").css("width",parseInt(t)+10+"px"),$("#id_d_po_content").css("height",parseInt(i)+10+"px"),$("#id_d_po_bg").show())}}else $("#id_d_po_content").css("width",parseInt(t)+10+"px"),$("#id_d_po_content").css("height",parseInt(i)+10+"px"),$("#id_d_po_bg").show();n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(f=$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId()),e=document.location.pathname.startsWith("/video")&&AdDev.BdGetPathCount()>=3,n.isEmpty||n.size[1]==350||n.size[1]==91||n.size[1]==90||e||(o='
Reklamı Kapat<\/div>',f.prepend(o)));y(n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId)}function tt(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&waitForMasthead!=null&&(waitForMasthead=0,waitForMastheadWorkedBefore=1)}function it(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(console.log("Viewability Control: Slot visibility changed",n.slot.getAdUnitPath()),waitForMastheadViewablePixel=$("header").length>0?250*(n.inViewPercentage/100)-$("header").height():250*(n.inViewPercentage/100),console.log("Viewability Control: ",waitForMastheadViewablePixel))}function rt(){function r(){return window.pageYOffset!==undefined?window.pageYOffset:(document.documentElement||document.body.parentNode||document.body).scrollTop}function u(n){clearInterval(t);var r=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode.parentNode,u=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode;r.style.cssText="z-index: 99999;";u.style.cssText="width: 100%; display: -webkit-flex; display: flex; -webkit-justify-content: center; justify-content: center; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); position: fixed; top: 0; left: 50%; -webkit-transform: translateX(-50%); transform: translateX(-50%);";setTimeout(function(){r.removeAttribute("style");u.removeAttribute("style")},(i-n)*250)}function f(){n+=1;n>=i&&clearInterval(t);r()>100&&u(n)}$(".slot_control").remove();var t=setInterval(f,250),n=0,i=20}function u(n){var i,t;if(n!=null&&n!=undefined&&n.length>0){for(i="",t=0;t
0){for(t=0;t
09 Mart 2021, Salı
Beşiktaş'ta Hakan Daltaban: Şampiyonluk için zeminimizi iyi halde tutmamız çok önemli
Son haftalarda oynanan futboldan çok stadyumlardaki zeminin durumu konuşulmaya başlandı. Bu konuda sıkıntı yaşamayan kulüplerden biri Beşiktaş... Konuyla ilgili Beşiktaş yöneticisi Hakan Daltaban A Spor'a özel açıklamalarda bulundu. Daltaban, "Güçlü bir drenaj sistemimiz ve altyapımız var. Şampiyonluk için zeminimizi iyi halde tutmamız çok önemli" şeklinde konuştu. | Son dakika Beşiktaş haberleri (BJK spor haberi)
09.03.2021
DİĞER BİZE ULAŞIN