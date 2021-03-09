09 Mart 2021, Salı

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Beşiktaş'ta Hakan Daltaban: Şampiyonluk için zeminimizi iyi halde tutmamız çok önemli

Son haftalarda oynanan futboldan çok stadyumlardaki zeminin durumu konuşulmaya başlandı. Bu konuda sıkıntı yaşamayan kulüplerden biri Beşiktaş... Konuyla ilgili Beşiktaş yöneticisi Hakan Daltaban A Spor'a özel açıklamalarda bulundu. Daltaban, "Güçlü bir drenaj sistemimiz ve altyapımız var. Şampiyonluk için zeminimizi iyi halde tutmamız çok önemli" şeklinde konuştu. | Son dakika Beşiktaş haberleri (BJK spor haberi)
09.03.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Hakan Daltaban A Spor'a konuştu! Hakan Daltaban A Spor'a konuştu! 09.03.2021
Beşiktaş'ı Aboubakar uçuruyor Beşiktaş'ı Aboubakar uçuruyor 08.03.2021
Beşiktaş'ın seriyi bozmaya niyeti yok Beşiktaş'ın seriyi bozmaya niyeti yok 08.03.2021
O detayı açıkladı! Sergen Yalçın ve Murat Şahin... O detayı açıkladı! "Sergen Yalçın ve Murat Şahin..." 07.03.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Beşiktaş'ın ilk golünde faul var mı? Usta isimler yorumladı Beşiktaş'ın ilk golünde faul var mı? Usta isimler yorumladı 06.03.2021
Sergen Yalçın'dan maç sonu açıklamalar! Sergen Yalçın'dan maç sonu açıklamalar! 06.03.2021
Toroğlu'dan flaş yorum! Top direkten dönmese... Toroğlu'dan flaş yorum! "Top direkten dönmese..." 06.03.2021
Toroğlu'ndan flaş yorum! Gol pozisyonunda hakem var Toroğlu'ndan flaş yorum! "Gol pozisyonunda hakem var" 06.03.2021
Ahmet Nur Çebi açıklamalarda bulundu! Ahmet Nur Çebi açıklamalarda bulundu! 06.03.2021
Bomba iddia! Zirve yarışında teşvik konusu... Bomba iddia! Zirve yarışında teşvik konusu..." 06.03.2021
Kartal'da o üç isme büyük övgü! Takımdaki kahramanlar... Kartal'da o üç isme büyük övgü! "Takımdaki kahramanlar..." 06.03.2021
Beşiktaş'ın oynadığı futbol zevk vermiyor "Beşiktaş'ın oynadığı futbol zevk vermiyor" 05.03.2021
Yalçın ve Aboubakar arasında ne oldu? Yalçın ve Aboubakar arasında ne oldu? 05.03.2021
Flaş Aboubakar sözleri! Kimse yüzüne bakmıyorken Sergen Yalçın... Flaş Aboubakar sözleri! "Kimse yüzüne bakmıyorken Sergen Yalçın..." 03.03.2021
Canlı yayında açıkladı! Beşiktaş'ta Ersin'in son durumu belli oldu! Canlı yayında açıkladı! Beşiktaş'ta Ersin'in son durumu belli oldu! 03.03.2021
İbrahim Üzülmez'in Sergen Yalçın anısı! Mircea Lucescu... İbrahim Üzülmez'in Sergen Yalçın anısı! Mircea Lucescu... 03.03.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Son dakika spor haberleri: Galatasaray'da bir devir sona eriyor! Fatih Terim o ismin biletini kesti
Trabzonspor-Alanyaspor maçını böyle değerlendirdi! "Oyunu bölüm bölüm oynuyorlar"
Son dakika spor haberleri: Fenerbahçe için flaş sözler! "Şampiyonluk futbolu değil"
Son dakika spor haberleri: Konyaspor - Fenerbahçe maçında korkutan anlar! Dimitris Pelkas...
Süper Lig kulüplerinden Kadınlar Günü mesajları!
Son dakika spor haberleri: Galatasaray transferde hedefini belirledi! Kulübünün yeni sözleşme teklifini reddetti
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör
Copyright © 2021 Tüm hakları saklıdır. TURKUVAZ HABERLEŞME VE YAYINCILIK ANONİM ŞİRKETİ