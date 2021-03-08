08 Mart 2021, Pazartesi

Beşiktaş'ın seriyi bozmaya niyeti yok

Beşiktaş, Gaziantep FK maçını da kayıpsız geçerek galibiyet serisini 5 maça çıkardı. Bu galibiyetle siyah-beyazlılar Süper Lig'in iç sahada en başarılı takımı ünvanını da korumuş oldu.
08.03.2021
