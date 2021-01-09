09 Ocak 2021, Cumartesi

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Beşiktaş'ın değeri artıyor

Süper Lig lideri Beşiktaş'ın yükselen performansı, takımın ekonomik değerine de olumlu etki yaptı. Siyah-beyazlı kadronun piyasa değeri yüzde 35'lik bir artış gösterdi.
09.01.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Beşiktaş'ın değeri artıyor Beşiktaş'ın değeri artıyor 09.01.2021
Beşiktaş 2015-2016'yı tekrarladı Beşiktaş 2015-2016'yı tekrarladı 09.01.2021
Süper Lig'in en golcüsü Beşiktaş Süper Lig'in en golcüsü Beşiktaş 09.01.2021
Beşiktaş'a Ljajic piyangosu! 2 takım talip oldu Beşiktaş'a Ljajic piyangosu! 2 takım talip oldu 08.01.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Mandzukic transferinde son durum ne? Canlı yayında duyurdu Mandzukic transferinde son durum ne? Canlı yayında duyurdu 08.01.2021
Flaş Mandzukic yorumu! Kimi keseceksin? Flaş Mandzukic yorumu! "Kimi keseceksin?" 07.01.2021
İnşallah Mandzukic transferi gerçekleşir "İnşallah Mandzukic transferi gerçekleşir" 07.01.2021
Yalçın'dan maç yorumu! Böyle bir dönemde... Yalçın'dan maç yorumu! "Böyle bir dönemde..." 06.01.2021
Canlı yayında Mandzukic teklifini açıkladı! Garanti ücret... Canlı yayında Mandzukic teklifini açıkladı! "Garanti ücret..." 06.01.2021
Flaş Beşiktaş sözler! Göz açıp kapayıncaya kadar... Flaş Beşiktaş sözler! "Göz açıp kapayıncaya kadar..." 06.01.2021
Beşiktaş'tan Mandzukic'e 6 aylık teklif... Beşiktaş'tan Mandzukic'e 6 aylık teklif... 06.01.2021
Canlı yayında açıkladı! Atiba neden kadroda yok? Canlı yayında açıkladı! Atiba neden kadroda yok? 05.01.2021
Adnan Dalgakıran: Arkadaşımızı yumrukladılar Adnan Dalgakıran: Arkadaşımızı yumrukladılar 03.01.2021
Yalçın'dan maç yorumu! Beşiktaş her kulvarda liderliğe oynar Yalçın'dan maç yorumu! "Beşiktaş her kulvarda liderliğe oynar" 03.01.2021
Toroğlu'dan penaltı yorumu! Beşiktaş'ın ilk penaltısı... Toroğlu'dan penaltı yorumu! "Beşiktaş'ın ilk penaltısı..." 03.01.2021
Toroğlu'ndan Beşiktaşlı yıldıza flaş sözler! Toroğlu'ndan Beşiktaşlı yıldıza flaş sözler! 03.01.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Süper Lig'de hangi takımlar kimleri aldı? İşte biten transferler (2020-2021 sezonu)
Galatasaray'da Radamel Falcao'ya sürpriz talip! Dünya devinin listesine girdi
Fenerbahçe'yi Gustavo endişesi sardı! Fransa'dan talip var
Fatih Terim kararını verdi! İşte Galatasaray'ın Gençlerbirliği maçı 11'i
Beşiktaş'ta 6 oyuncu ile yollar ayrılıyor! Hasic...
Resmen açıklandı! Etebo Galatasaray'dan ayrılıyor mu?
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör