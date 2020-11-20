20 Kasım 2020, Cuma

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Beşiktaş'a iki iyi haber

Süper Lig'in 9. haftasında Medipol Başakşehir ile kritik bir mücadeleye çıkacak Beşiktaş'a sevindirici haberler geldi. Siyah-beyazılarda N'Sakala ve Necip Uysal'ın corona virüsü testlerinin negatife dönmesinin ardından salı günü yapılan antrenmanda sakatlanan Adem Ljajic de takımla beraber çalışmaya başladı.
20.11.2020
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Beşiktaş'a Tahkim Kurulu'ndan kötü haber Beşiktaş'a Tahkim Kurulu'ndan kötü haber 20.11.2020
Beşiktaş'ta kaleci sıkıntısı Beşiktaş'ta kaleci sıkıntısı 20.11.2020
Beşiktaş'a iki iyi haber Beşiktaş'a iki iyi haber 20.11.2020
Şampiyon olmak istiyoruz "Şampiyon olmak istiyoruz" 20.11.2020
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Ljajic sorumluluktan çok uzak "Ljajic sorumluluktan çok uzak" 20.11.2020
Yasin Sülün Amokachi ile olan anısını anlattı! Yasin Sülün Amokachi ile olan anısını anlattı! 20.11.2020
Beşiktaş Balotelli'yi almadığına bin pişman "Beşiktaş Balotelli'yi almadığına bin pişman" 19.11.2020
Beşiktaş'ta iki futbolcunun testleri negatif Beşiktaş'ta iki futbolcunun testleri negatif 18.11.2020
Beşiktaş'ta son durum ne? Canlı yayında açıklandı! Beşiktaş'ta son durum ne? Canlı yayında açıklandı! 18.11.2020
Beşiktaş'ta son durum ne? Canlı yayında açıklandı! Beşiktaş'ta son durum ne? Canlı yayında açıklandı! 17.11.2020
Beşiktaş'tan yeni corona virüsü açıklaması Beşiktaş'tan yeni corona virüsü açıklaması 16.11.2020
N'Koudou sahalara dönüş için geri sayımda N'Koudou sahalara dönüş için geri sayımda 16.11.2020
Beşiktaş'ta Dorukhan Toköz belirsizliği Beşiktaş'ta Dorukhan Toköz belirsizliği 16.11.2020
Canlı yayında duyurdu! Dorukhan Toköz ve Galatasaray... Canlı yayında duyurdu! Dorukhan Toköz ve Galatasaray... 14.11.2020
Beşiktaş'tan Formula 1 tahmini! Beşiktaş'tan Formula 1 tahmini! 13.11.2020
Beşiktaş'ta kimler corona virüsü oldu? Canlı yayında aktardı! Beşiktaş'ta kimler corona virüsü oldu? Canlı yayında aktardı! 13.11.2020
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Yılın transfer bombası! Fenerbahçe İstanbul'a getirmişti Beşiktaş alıyor
Galatasaray'dan bomba transfer hamlesi! Fenerbahçe'nin eski yıldızı Aslan oluyor
Fenerbahçe'de Erol Bulut'tan flaş tercih! Yıldız ismi kulübeye çekiyor
Fenerbahçe'nin transferde hedefi geleceğin yıldız adayı! Kulübüyle sözleşme yenilemedi
Fenerbahçe'ye transferde genç kanat! Yeniden gündeme geldi
Yusuf Yazıcı'nın menajerinden transfer açıklaması! "Lille bonservis olarak..."
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör