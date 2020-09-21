21 Eylül 2020, Pazartesi

Beşiktaş Nikola Kalinic'ten bonservisini istedi!

Uzun süredir Beşiktaş'ın gündeminde yer alan Kalinic hakkında son dakika gelişmesi yaşandı. Beşiktaş yönetimi, Kalinic'ten bonservisini almasını istedi. A Spor muhabiri Sercan Dikme detayları aktardı.
21.09.2020
