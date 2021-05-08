08 Mayıs 2021, Cumartesi

Beşiktaş kafilesi Galatasaray derbisi için stada hareket etti!

Spor Toto Süper Lig'in 40. haftasında şampiyonluk yarışını yakından ilgilendirecek karşılaşmada Galatasaray ile Beşiktaş karşı karşıya gelecek. Mücadele öncesinde siyah-beyazlı kafile stada doğru hareket etti. | Son dakika Galatasaray-Beşiktaş derbi haberleri
08.05.2021
