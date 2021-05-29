29 Mayıs 2021, Cumartesi

Beşiktaş futbolcu Necip Uysal: A Milli Takım içimde ukde olarak kaldı

Son dakika Beşiktaş haberleri: Beşiktaş'ın tecrübeli oyuncusu Necip Uysal, sadece bir kez formasını giydiği A Milli Takım'ın içinde ukde olarak kaldığını söyledi. (BJK spor haberi)
29.05.2021
