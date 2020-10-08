08 Ekim 2020, Perşembe

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Milan'dan flaş Hakan Çalhanoğlu kararı! Sözleşmesi...

Serie A devi Milan, sözleşmesi sezon sonunda bitecek olan milli futbolcu Hakan Çalhanoğlu ile yeni mukavele yapılacağını açıkladı. Konuyla ilgili detayları A Spor muhabiri Dündar Keşaplı aktardı.
08.10.2020
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Milan'dan flaş Hakan Çalhanoğlu kararı! Sözleşmesi... Milan'dan flaş Hakan Çalhanoğlu kararı! Sözleşmesi... 08.10.2020
Ibrahimovic'ten kötü haber! 2. Covid-19 testi... Ibrahimovic'ten kötü haber! 2. Covid-19 testi... 08.10.2020
Porto'dan Alex Telles'e veda Porto'dan Alex Telles'e veda 06.10.2020
Cengiz Ünder: Hayallerim olan Premier Lig'e gittim Cengiz Ünder: Hayallerim olan Premier Lig'e gittim 04.10.2020
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
GOL | Stuttgart 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen GOL | Stuttgart 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen 03.10.2020
GOL | Stuttgart 0-1 Bayer Leverkusen GOL | Stuttgart 0-1 Bayer Leverkusen 03.10.2020
GOL | Augsburg 2-0 Borussia Dortmund GOL | Augsburg 2-0 Borussia Dortmund 26.09.2020
GOL | Augsburg 1-0 Borussia Dortmund GOL | Augsburg 1-0 Borussia Dortmund 26.09.2020
Leicester City'e geldiğim için çok mutluyum "Leicester City'e geldiğim için çok mutluyum" 20.09.2020
Roma'dan Cengiz Ünder paylaşımı Roma'dan Cengiz Ünder paylaşımı 20.09.2020
Leicester City Cengiz Ünder transferini açıkladı Leicester City Cengiz Ünder transferini açıkladı 20.09.2020
Cengiz Ünder resmen Leicester City'de Cengiz Ünder resmen Leicester City'de 20.09.2020
GOL | Werder Bremen 1-4 Hertha Berlin GOL | Werder Bremen 1-4 Hertha Berlin 19.09.2020
GOL | Werder Bremen 1-3 Hertha Berlin GOL | Werder Bremen 1-3 Hertha Berlin 19.09.2020
GOL | Werder Bremen 0-3 Hertha Berlin GOL | Werder Bremen 0-3 Hertha Berlin 19.09.2020
GOL | Werder Bremen 0-2 Hertha Berlin GOL | Werder Bremen 0-2 Hertha Berlin 19.09.2020
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Galatasaray'a 93 milyon liralık müjde! Maaşında 3 kat indirim yaptı
Spor yazarları Almanya-Türkiye maçını değerlendirdi
Erol Bulut'u ikna eden o rapor! Kemal Ademi transferinde...
Trabzonspor'un eski futbolcusu Alexander Sörloth'un inanılmaz değişimi! Görenler gözlerine inanamadı
Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe ve Galatasaray o transferleri neden bitiremedi? Sebebi ortaya çıktı
Beşiktaş'ta Rachid Ghezzal ilk antrenmanına çıktı! İşte idmandan kareler
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör