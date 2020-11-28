28 Kasım 2020, Cumartesi

GOL | Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Köln

Bundesliga'nın 9. haftasında Köln, 9. dakikada Ellyes Skhiri'nin attığı golle Borussia Dortmund karşısında 1-0 öne geçti.
28.11.2020
