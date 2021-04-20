20 Nisan 2021, Salı

Sivasspor - Beşiktaş maçının ardından çarpıcı yorum "Beşiktaş yenilmediği için sevinmeli"

Son dakika spor haberi: Beşiktaş'ın Süper Lig'in 36. haftasında Sivasspor ile 0-0 berabere kalmasının ardından A Spor yorumcusu Serdar Sarıdağ, 'Takım Oyunu' programında çarpıcı açıklamalarda bulundu. Sarıdağ, "Beşiktaş yenilmediği için sevinmeli" dedi.
20.04.2021
