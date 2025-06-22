2025 FIFA Kulüpler Dünya Kupası G Grubu ikinci maçında Juventus, Wydad ile karşı karşıya geldi.
Juventus'taki milli gururumuz Torino ekibinin 4-1 kazandığı maçta 3 gole imza attı.
İŞTE MAÇTAKİ GOLLERİ:
6' GOAL! 🔥
Kenan Yildiz plays a slick one-two with Thuram, bursts into the box, and finishes it off to give @juventusfcen the lead! ⚫⚪
6' GOAL! 🔥

Kenan Yildiz plays a slick one-two with Thuram, bursts into the box, and finishes it off to give @juventusfcen the lead! ⚫⚪
— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 22, 2025
16' KENAN YILDIZ, WHAT HAVE YOU DONE? 😱
A beautiful golazo from the wonderkid to double @juventusfcen's lead! 🔥
16' KENAN YILDIZ, WHAT HAVE YOU DONE? 😱

A beautiful golazo from the wonderkid to double @juventusfcen's lead! 🔥
— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 22, 2025
69' GOAL! ⚽
Yildiz is ON FIRE and scores a third goal for @juventusfcen! 🇹🇷
69' GOAL! ⚽

Yildiz is ON FIRE and scores a third goal for @juventusfcen! 🇹🇷
— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 22, 2025