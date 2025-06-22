2025 FIFA Kulüpler Dünya Kupası G Grubu ikinci maçında Juventus, Wydad ile karşı karşıya geldi.

Juventus'taki milli gururumuz Torino ekibinin 4-1 kazandığı maçta 3 gole imza attı.

İŞTE MAÇTAKİ GOLLERİ:

6' GOAL! 🔥

Kenan Yildiz plays a slick one-two with Thuram, bursts into the box, and finishes it off to give @juventusfcen the lead! ⚫⚪

Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #JUVWAC pic.twitter.com/DfCsylv02q

— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 22, 2025

16' KENAN YILDIZ, WHAT HAVE YOU DONE? 😱

A beautiful golazo from the wonderkid to double @juventusfcen's lead! 🔥

Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #JUVWAC pic.twitter.com/VbaRU0HuHe

— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 22, 2025

69' GOAL! ⚽

Yildiz is ON FIRE and scores a third goal for @juventusfcen! 🇹🇷

Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #JUVWAC pic.twitter.com/AtSLH9ZrSX

— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 22, 2025