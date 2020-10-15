15 Ekim 2020, Perşembe

Yunus Emre Sel: Trabzonspor'da Abdülkadir Parmak dışında eksik yok

A Spor muhabiri Yunus Emre Sel Trabzonspor'un Başakşehir maçı öncesi son detaylarını aktardı. Sel "Abdülkadir Parmak dışında takımda eksik bulunmuyor" dedi.
15.10.2020
