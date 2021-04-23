23 Nisan 2021, Cuma

Trabzonspor'un beraberlik serisi sürüyor

Süper Lig’de son beş maçından da birer puanla ayrılan Trabzonspor, Türkiye’nin en üst liginde mücadele etmeye başladığı 1974-75 sezonundan bu yana üst üste en fazla beraberlik aldığı dönemlerden birini yaşıyor.
23.04.2021
