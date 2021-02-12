13 Şubat 2021, Cumartesi

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Trabzonspor'dan zirve için yeni plan

Trabzonspor, Süper Lig'de son 5 maçını kazandı. Bordo-mavililer, zirveye giden yolda yeni planını yaptı.
12.02.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Trabzonspor lisanslı kasketleri satışa çıkardı Trabzonspor lisanslı kasketleri satışa çıkardı 13.02.2021
Trabzonspor yeni transferlere imza töreni düzenledi Trabzonspor yeni transferlere imza töreni düzenledi 12.02.2021
Trabzonspor'dan zirve için yeni plan Trabzonspor'dan zirve için yeni plan 12.02.2021
Trabzonspor'da Gaziantep mesaisi sürüyor Trabzonspor'da Gaziantep mesaisi sürüyor 11.02.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Trabzonspor'dan en iyi ikinci performans Trabzonspor'dan en iyi ikinci performans 11.02.2021
Trabzonsporlu Bakasetas basın toplantısı düzenledi Trabzonsporlu Bakasetas basın toplantısı düzenledi 11.02.2021
Trabzonspor'da Bakasetas fırtınası Trabzonspor'da Bakasetas fırtınası 10.02.2021
Trabzonspor adım adım zirveye yaklaşıyor Trabzonspor adım adım zirveye yaklaşıyor 10.02.2021
Trabzonspor'dan büyük destek! Epilepsi İçin Bak Trabzonspor'dan büyük destek! "Epilepsi İçin Bak" 10.02.2021
Uğurcan'a Ada'dan kanca! Uğurcan'a Ada'dan kanca! 09.02.2021
Trabzonspor Teknik Direktörü Abdullah Avcı açıklamalarda bulundu Trabzonspor Teknik Direktörü Abdullah Avcı açıklamalarda bulundu 08.02.2021
Ağaoğlu'dan galibiyet yorumu! Abdullah Avcı'nın gelişi... Ağaoğlu'dan galibiyet yorumu! "Abdullah Avcı'nın gelişi..." 08.02.2021
Abdullah Avcı maç sonunda konuştu! Abdullah Avcı maç sonunda konuştu! 04.02.2021
Uğurcan Çakır'a övgü dolu sözler! Barcelona'da izleriz Uğurcan Çakır'a övgü dolu sözler! "Barcelona'da izleriz" 04.02.2021
Abdullah Avcı bize kazanmayı aşıladı "Abdullah Avcı bize kazanmayı aşıladı" 04.02.2021
Canlı yayında açıkladı! Abdulkadir Ömür sezon sonu... Canlı yayında açıkladı! "Abdulkadir Ömür sezon sonu..." 02.02.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Dünya yıldızı Fenerbahçe'ye geliyor! Devre arası olmadı sezon sonunda...
O isimden Erol Bulut'a eleştiri! "Önce o üç ismi..."
Galatasaray transferde bombayı patlattı! Ön protokol imzalandı
Fenerbahçe'de fatura onlara kesildi! Tam 5 futbolcu...
Beşiktaşlı yıldıza büyük övgü! "Futbolu yeniden hatırladı"
Beşiktaş ve Galatasaray için flaş transfer iddiası! Rumen basını duyurdu
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör