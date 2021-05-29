29 Mayıs 2021, Cumartesi

Trabzonspor'da Uğurcan Çakır kararı EURO 2020 sonrası

Son dakika Trabzonspor transfer haberleri: Trabzonspor yönetimi, başarılı kalecisi Uğurcan Çakır'a 20 milyon Euro'nun üzerinde bir teklif gelmemesi halinde EURO 2020 sonrasını bekleyecek. (TS spor haberi)
29.05.2021
