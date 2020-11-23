23 Kasım 2020, Pazartesi

Trabzonspor'da son durum ne? Canlı yayında açıklandı! İşte detaylar...

Süper Lig'in 9. haftasında Trabzonspor, BB Erzurumspor'u 1-0 yenerek moral buldu. Maçın ardından Trabzonspor'da yaşanan son gelişmeleri A Spor muhabiri Yunus Emre Sel aktardı. İşte detaylar...
23.11.2020
23.11.2020
