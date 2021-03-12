12 Mart 2021, Cuma

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Trabzonspor'da Sabaly atağı

Trabzonspor Bordeaux ile sözleşmesi sezon sonunda bitecek Senegalli sağ bek Youssouf Sabaly ile ilgileniyor. | Son dakika Trabzonspor haberleri (TS spor haberi)
12.03.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Trabzonspor'da Sabaly atağı Trabzonspor'da Sabaly atağı 12.03.2021
Trabzonspor'da deplasman başarısı Trabzonspor'da deplasman başarısı 12.03.2021
Devre arasında flaş yorum! En zorlandığı maçlardan bir tanesi Devre arasında flaş yorum! "En zorlandığı maçlardan bir tanesi" 08.03.2021
Trabzonspor'dan Kadınlar Günü paylaşımı! Trabzonspor'dan Kadınlar Günü paylaşımı! 08.03.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Trabzonspor yeni seri peşinde! Trabzonspor yeni seri peşinde! 08.03.2021
Trabzonspor'da son durum ne? Trabzonspor'da son durum ne? 06.03.2021
Trondsen ne zaman dönüyor? Trondsen ne zaman dönüyor? 05.03.2021
Ağaoğlu: TFF'yi FIFA'ya şikayet edeceğiz Ağaoğlu: TFF'yi FIFA'ya şikayet edeceğiz 04.03.2021
Canlı yayında penaltı yorumu! Talihsiz... Canlı yayında penaltı yorumu! "Talihsiz..." 04.03.2021
Trabzonspor Kasımpaşa maçı için İstanbul'a geldi Trabzonspor Kasımpaşa maçı için İstanbul'a geldi 03.03.2021
Saygın hakemimiz yok "Saygın hakemimiz yok" 01.03.2021
Trabzonspor penaltı beklemişti! Toroğlu: Utanın! Trabzonspor penaltı beklemişti! Toroğlu: "Utanın!" 28.02.2021
Abdullah Avcı: Basit bir hatayla kaybettik Abdullah Avcı: Basit bir hatayla kaybettik 28.02.2021
Bakasetas'ın pozisyonu net penaltı "Bakasetas'ın pozisyonu net penaltı" 28.02.2021
Ağaoğlu'dan derbi sonrası hakem isyanı! Ağaoğlu'dan derbi sonrası hakem isyanı! 28.02.2021
Toroğlu'dan sarı kart yorumu! Ekuban... Toroğlu'dan sarı kart yorumu! "Ekuban..." 28.02.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Süper Lig ekiplerinden İstiklal Marşı paylaşımları!
Son dakika spor haberi: Fenerbahçe'de Erol Bulut oyun anlayışını değiştiriyor! İşte yeni sistem...
Galatasaray Belhanda'nın alternatifini buldu! İşte Fatih Terim'in transferde gelecek planları...
Son dakika transfer haberi: Beşiktaş'ta Younes Belhanda çılgınlığı!
Son dakika spor haberi: Fenerbahçe'ye 2 bomba golcü! Emre Belözoğlu operasyona başladı
Son dakika spor haberleri: Borussia Dortmund - Sevilla maçında gergin anlar! Erling Haaland...
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör
Copyright © 2021 Tüm hakları saklıdır. TURKUVAZ HABERLEŞME VE YAYINCILIK ANONİM ŞİRKETİ