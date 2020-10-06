06 Ekim 2020, Salı

Trabzonspor taraftarlarından hakem tepkisi

Trabzonspor Taraftar Dernekleri Süper Lig'de oynanan maçlarda, bordo-mavili takıma yönelik yapılan hakem hataları yapıldığı gerekçesiyle tepki gösterdi.
06.10.2020
