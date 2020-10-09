09 Ekim 2020, Cuma

Eddie Newton Erzurumspor maçına önem veriyor

Trabzonspor Teknik Direktörü Eddie Newton, Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor maçını fırsat olarak görüyor. Bordo-mavililerde sakatlığı bulunan Abdulkadir Parmak ve Edgar iyileşti. İşte son detaylar...
09.10.2020
