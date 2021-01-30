30 Ocak 2021, Cumartesi

Bakasetas'ın son durumunu açıkladı! Beşiktaş maçında oynayacak mı?

Trabzonspor'un kadrosuna kattığı Bakasetas'ın son durumu hakkında A Spor muhabiri Yunus Emre Sel detayları aktardı. Sel, "Abdullah Avcı Bakasetas'ı Beşiktaş maçının kadrosunu almak istediği için takımla birlikte İstanbul'a gidecek" dedi.
30.01.2021
Bakasetas'ın son durumunu açıkladı! Beşiktaş maçında oynayacak mı? 30.01.2021
