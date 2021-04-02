02 Nisan 2021, Cuma

Abdullah Avcı'nın gözü Trabzonspor altyapısında

Trabzonspor Teknik Direktörü Abdullah Avcı, kasım ayında göreve geldiği Trabzonspor'da altyapı organizasyonuna büyük önem veriyor.
02.04.2021
