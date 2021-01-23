23 Ocak 2021, Cumartesi

Spor Ajansı - 23/01/2021

Çiğdem Ceylan'ın moderatörlüğünde A Spor yorumcuları Nevzat Dindar ve Mehmet Emin Uluç, Spor Ajansı programında spor gündemine dair değerlendirmelerde bulundu. 23/01/2021 tarihinde yayınlanan Spor Ajansı programını aspor.com.tr'den izleyebilirsiniz...
23.01.2021
