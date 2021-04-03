03 Nisan 2021, Cumartesi

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Yasin Öztekin'den Galatasaray sözleri: Süper Lig'de şampiyon Galatasaray olsun isterim

Son dakika spor haberleri: Spor Toto 1. Lig'in 28. haftasında deplasmanda Tuzlaspor'u 2-0 mağlup eden Samsunspor'un tecrübeli futbolcusu Yasin Öztekin maçın ardından A Spor'a özel açıklamalarda bulundu. Öztekin, "Açık ve net söylemem gereken şey ben her zaman Galatasaraylıyım ve şampiyon olacak bir takım varsa o da Galatasaray olsun" dedi.
03.04.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Yasin Öztekin'den Galatasaray sözleri! Şampiyonluk... Yasin Öztekin'den Galatasaray sözleri! "Şampiyonluk..." 03.04.2021
Eksik Galatasaray kritik virajda Eksik Galatasaray kritik virajda 03.04.2021
Hatay maçı öncesi flaş yorum! Terim'in olmayışı... Hatay maçı öncesi flaş yorum! "Terim'in olmayışı..." 03.04.2021
Feghouli'ye özel görev! Hatayspor maçında... Feghouli'ye özel görev! Hatayspor maçında... 03.04.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Cimbom Hatay'a geldi! İşte o anlar... Cimbom Hatay'a geldi! İşte o anlar... 02.04.2021
G.Saray Hatay'a gitti! G.Saray Hatay'a gitti! 02.04.2021
Galatasaray Gedson Fernandes ile devam etmek istiyor Galatasaray Gedson Fernandes ile devam etmek istiyor 02.04.2021
Galatasaray'da 5 önemli eksik var Galatasaray'da 5 önemli eksik var 02.04.2021
Mohamed için çarpıcı sözler! Hayran olduğu... Mohamed için çarpıcı sözler! "Hayran olduğu..." 02.04.2021
G.Saray Hatay maçına nasıl 11'le çıkacak? İşte son gelişmeler G.Saray Hatay maçına nasıl 11'le çıkacak? İşte son gelişmeler 01.04.2021
Canlı yayında açıkladı! Gedson takımda kalacak mı? Canlı yayında açıkladı! Gedson takımda kalacak mı? 31.03.2021
Flaş Mohamed itirafı! Yönetici söylemleri... Flaş Mohamed itirafı! "Yönetici söylemleri..." 31.03.2021
Mustafa Cengiz neden istifa etti? Mustafa Cengiz neden istifa etti? 31.03.2021
Hatayspor maçında forvet ve stoperde kim oynayacak? Hatayspor maçında forvet ve stoperde kim oynayacak? 30.03.2021
G.Saray'a Hatayspor maçında prim dopingi! G.Saray'a Hatayspor maçında prim dopingi! 29.03.2021
Galatasaray'ın Hatayspor 11'i nasıl olacak? Canlı yayında açıkladı... Galatasaray'ın Hatayspor 11'i nasıl olacak? Canlı yayında açıkladı... 29.03.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Son dakika spor haberleri: Galatasaray'dan beklenmedik transfer! Sezon sonunda Aslan olacak
Son dakika Galatasaray haberi: Fatih Terim'den Ümit Milli Takım'ın genç yıldızı için telefon! Transfer...
Son dakika spor haberleri: Fiorentina'dan Fatih Terim'e sürpriz teklif! | GS haberleri
Başkan Recep Tayyip Erdoğan'dan milli takıma destek! Türkiye-Letonya maçını tribünden takip etti
Galatasaray'da Radamel Falcao'nun yeni takımını duyurdular! Sezon sonunda...
Son dakika spor haberleri: Galatasaray'ın transfer planı ortaya çıktı! Büyük değişim gerçekleşiyor... (Gs transfer haberleri)
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör