Volkan Demir: Galatasaray İrfan Can Kahveci'yi hangi limitle alacaktı?

A Spor yorumcusu Volkan Demir, Spor Ajansı programında futbol gündemine dair değerlendirmelerde bulundu. Demir, "Fenerbahçe'nin İrfan Can transferini irdeleyelim ama Galatasaray oyuncuyu hangi limitle alacaktı?" dedi.
05.02.2021
