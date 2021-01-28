28 Ocak 2021, Perşembe

Serhan Türk: Diagne 800 bin euro bedelle kiralandı

Galatasaray'da en çok merak edilen isimlerin başında gelen Diagne konusunda flaş bir gelişme yaşandı. A Spor yorumcusu Serhan Türk konuya ilişkin açıklamalarda bulundu. Türk, "Diagne 800 bin euro bedelle kiralandı. Satın alma opsiyonu olacak" dedi.
28.01.2021
