24 Ekim 2020, Cumartesi

Nevzat Dindar: Galatasaray yönetimi Fatih Terim'in görevine son vermek istiyor

A Spor yorumcusu Nevzat Dindar, Spor Gündemi programında Galatasaray'in gündemine dair açıklamalarda bulundu. Dindar, "Bu yönetim Fatih Terim'in görevine son vermek istiyor." dedi.
24.10.2020
