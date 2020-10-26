26 Ekim 2020, Pazartesi

Mustafa Cengiz ile Fatih Terim arasında kritik toplantı!

Süper Lig'in 6. hafta mücadelesi sonrasında Fatih Terim'in yaptığı açıklamalar gündeme bomba gibi düşmüştü. Mustafa Cengiz ve ekibi, Fatih Terim ile Türk Telekom Arena'da bir araya geldi. Detayları A Spor muhabiri Emre Kaplan aktardı.
26.10.2020
