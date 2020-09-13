13 Eylül 2020, Pazar

Metin Oktay - Portre

Türk futbolu ve Galatasaray'ın efsane ismi Metin Oktay'ın, vefatının 29. yıl dönümü. İşte 'Taçsız Kral'ın hayat hikayesi...
13.09.2020
